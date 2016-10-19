DART officers offer naxolone training

The heroin issue in the Toledo area is not going away. In fact, police say this month could be on track to see a record number of overdoses.

The heroin epidemic is all around us. And although you might not know someone personally struggling with addiction, there are still ways you can help.

Addicts are shooting up in their cars, and you could come across someone who has overdosed at any point in your day.

Your first response should always be to call 911, but DART leaders say being able to react and administer naxolone is becoming just as important as having the ability to administer CPR.

Naxolone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a drug which reverses the effects of opioid overdoses. Often times, it is the reason people survive overdoses.

The Lucas County Drug Abuse Response Team, and the Health Center offer free training to learn how to administer naxolone.

Sessions last less than an hour, and you get a naxolone kit to take with you. This training gives people insight into addiction, and provides them with the skills to act.



Tamme Smith of DART said, "I know that you go to the grocery store, I know that you might go to church, I know that you're driving around town. These individuals aren't staying at home, they're like you and I, and they are going to the grocery store, they're going to church, they're going to church. You're going to end up running into someone that has a heroin addiction."



Smith said if you do come across someone you think has overdosed, it is important to act fast.



This does not take the place of emergency care, but it could save someone's life.



Find more information on naxolone training here.

