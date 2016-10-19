Toledo on track to see record number of drug overdoses

The heroin epidemic is all around us. And although you might not know someone personally struggling with addiction, there are still ways you can help.

The heroin issue in the Toledo area is not going away. In fact, police say this month could be on track to see a record number of overdoses.

A video of two people lifeless in a car in west Toledo following an overdose went viral on Facebook.

One person who knows the severity of this increase is Drug Abuse Response Team (DART) Lt. Robert Chromik, who says he has been working with his officers trying to keep morale high, but it isn't easy.

"We get tired after a while, but our mission statement is to not give up on the community," Chromik said. "And we're not going to give up on the community. Their safety is our first priority."

The good news is these officers aren't the only ones working in the area to end addiction.

Racing for Recovery is a local program helping addicts get sober and stay sober.

"The emotional issues that lead to the choice to use drugs and alcohol, and simultaneously we are building a balance holistic life style that helps suit that individual's needs to help them sustain that sobriety," Todd Crandall said.

One person who knows firsthand the benefits of asking for help is Jessica Tuttle.

Today, Tuttle is 120 days clean. She says the greatest blessing is her family sticking by her side through it all.

"They get their mom back. I get a chance to be a mom and to learn about them. And yes, I've missed a lot of things, but I am really grateful to have the opportunity to like be there now, to be present, not just physically present but emotionally," Tuttle said.

Tuttle says people don't have to let drugs run their lives, and she hopes more people can start asking for help.

