Mental health replacement levy on ballot in Hancock County

An organization in Hancock County that serves 10,000 people has an important levy on the ballot.

Issue 7 in Hancock County is a mental health replacement levy that county officials say will account for 70% of their mental and addiction services budget.

The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, or ADAMHS, wants to replace a 1.3 mill levy one year early to raise more money with updated property taxes.

The new levy should generate an additional 200,000 dollars a year.

ADAMHS supports 5 agencies in the County that provide services for mental health and drug addiction.

Over the last few years, those agencies have become more focused on helping those struggling with the current opiate epidemic.

"Of the individuals that come into our community agencies for substance use services, we're now just over 50% of them that come in for services are coming in for an opiate addiction." said Precia Stuby, ADAMHS Executive Director.

With the additional funding from this levy, ADAMHS hopes to create outreach programs to not only help those with addiction, but to assist the friends and loved ones who are impacted by the addiction as well.

"What we're trying to do with the additional dollars is go a little further out of the concentric circle so that we can get support services and early intervention services to the individuals who are being directly impacted by this disease." said Stuby.

For more information on the levy, or for Mental health and addiction services in Hancock County, follow this link.

