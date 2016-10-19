Hilton breaks ground on new hotel coming to Levis Common

Hilton broke ground Wednesday on a new hotel at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

Home2 Suites by Hilton will offer travelers an extended stay alternative to the already established Garden Inn.

The new hotel will have 105 suites featuring fully equipped kitchens, fireside seating, and outside fire pits. This is to create an inviting community space to help guests feels at home while on the road.

"Levis Commons is unique because all the amenities are here," said Bob Voelker, president and CEO of Gateway Hospitality Group. "You walk out your door and you can go to the theater, you can go to the restaurant, you can go shopping. It's extremely convenient for hotels guests, and obviously, very convenient for people that are staying five nights or more at Home2."

The new hotel is across the street from the Garden Inn. The new hotel is expected to be completed around September of 2017.

