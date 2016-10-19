Community leaders endorse Gerken for Lucas County Commissioner

The Presidential race isn't the only thing voters will be deciding in just 20 days.

Pete Gerken is hoping to gain the support of Lucas County voters for county commissioner.

Wednesday, leaders from around Lucas County joined together to support his re-election.

Gerken says he has accomplished a lot while on the commission, but is hoping to do more in the future if re-elected.

“We’ve had a lot of accomplishments in the past including the development of downtown. We built the Huntington Center, paid off Fifth Third Field early, but what I am excited about is what we’re doing next,” said Gerken. “We have a hotel deal coming to add the first new hotel to downtown in 35 years. We have a strong workforce development. We’ve partnered with Dana, Detroit Motor System to create 600 high-paying jobs at Industrial Park. Our signature achievement is our reform to the criminal justice system.”

Pastors, community members and a sheriff showed up to endorse Gerken. They spoke of his consistency, compassion and ability to get the job done.

“I’m proud to have the support of the minority community, the business community, like Ruby, a small business woman here who opened a new shop, the labor community those are important,” said Gerken. “A message I would like to send to the voters is that you are about who you stand with and who stands with you.”

Mike Bell, former Toledo Mayor, is running against Gerken come November 8th.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved