UT Astronomer makes history

A University of Toledo astronomer is making history. Dr. Noel Richardson and his international team captured the first image of the most turbulent part of the galaxy.

The team created a new technique combining up to four telescopes in Chile to create the first image of its kind.

These images provide an up-close look at the crest of two orbiting stars in the Eta Carinae system that's 7,500 light years away.

“These images that we are putting out today in the literature actually have a scale roughly equivalent to someone south of Bowling Green reading the newspaper and us using a telescope looking over their shoulder here in Toledo and being able to read the fine print,” said Dr. Noel Richardson, a post-doctoral research associate in UT’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Research like this is used to better understand how stars lose mass as they evolve.

"Eta Carinae, the main star, is 100 times the mass of our sun so it’s extremely large,” said Dr. Richardson. “What’s really cool about it is that it has a second star that goes around it as a little probe. And every five and a half years, it gets close to the other star and it creates a cavity in the wind. This cavity is essentially what we were able to image with this technique ... we can see the shock front along the stars, and it's something we had only dreamed of before."

Astronomers hope this research will help them understand the physics of the past and how it related to the physics of today.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.