University of Toledo holds career fair

Hundreds of students attended a job fair Wednesday at the University of Toledo.

Almost 100 employers from a variety of fields including healthcare, business, and law enforcement were on hand to talk to students and take resumes.

The career fair showcased the university's partnership with the City of Toledo.

"'Toledo Talent Keeps Toledo Great' is a new initiative with the City of Toledo. The mayor and President Gabor were really excited about this idea of creating a partnership so that we have something for our students and something for the city that they can offer to our students," said Shelly Drouillard, Director of Career Services at UT.

The UT Center for Experimental Learning and Career Services offers support to students throughout the year with job search strategies.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.