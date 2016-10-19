Joe Biden campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Toledo Public Library

Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Toledo on Monday.

The Vice President will speak at a rally on the rooftop of the main library branch downtown, on North Michigan Street, where he is expected to tell supporters the stakes of the November 8 elections, highlighting the effects the new president could have for Ohio families. Biden is expected to focus on Clinton's economic policies.

A political analyst from the University of Toledo says he's the perfect person to help her here, less than three weeks out from election day.

Vice President Biden has been active on the campaign trail for the Democratic nominee. He and President Barack Obama have been big weapons for Hillary Clinton, pushing her message and going after GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Dr. Sam Nelson, chair of the political science department at UT, doesn't know if Hillary herself will make another Toledo appearance. But says Biden is someone who can get voters excited here, at a time when there are no debates left and there are many states the candidate needs to get to.

Nelson says Biden could talk about the auto bailout, which is very popular around here.

"Well, I think Toledo is an important region in terms of northwest Ohio for the way the state's going to go," Nelson said. "And I think Biden, he's an old school democrat, he's going to be really popular with the more traditional democrats in Northwest Ohio. Really speaks to working class democrats and Catholic democrats because he is Catholic and so on. I think he's going to get a good crowd."

Dr. Nelson says Ohio is a do or die state for Donald Trump. One of the only swing states where he's up in the polls. But this late in the game, he doesn't think Trump can overcome Clinton.

Campaign organizers and Hillary Clinton supporters were outside the Early Vote center Monday morning to get people fired up for the vice president's visit.

Josh Hughes, the chairman of the Lucas County Democrats, says the Vice President will urge people to vote early. The Clinton campaign wants to make sure people get to the polls and not necessarily wait until Election Day.

"I think the vice president is fantastic. He is enthusiastic and very spirited and he's going to put that on display today. The thrust of his messages to get out and vote and vote early. You can do it now," Hughes said.

Ahead of his stop in Toledo, the Republican National Committee sent this statement:

“Sending Uncle Joe out to Ohio to try and manufacture enthusiasm for Hillary Clinton’s uninspiring candidacy only highlights that a Clinton presidency would continue the ineffective liberal agenda of the Obama administration. With our economy in stagnation and healthcare costs soaring, the millions of Americans still looking for work won’t see the relief they need and deserve from Hillary Clinton’s regressive policies.” - Natalie Strom, RNC Spokeswoman

Biden will also make a stop in Dayton Monday.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the library's main branch downtown. Biden will begin speaking at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, actor Jeff Goldblum will be in Toledo and Sylvania for get out the vote events, according to the Clinton campaign.

Goldblum is campaigning for Clinton at 10 a.m. at 911 Jefferson Ave. in Toledo and at 12 p.m. at 6600 W. Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved