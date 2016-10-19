Ohio Gov. John Kasich says idea of 'rigged' election 'silly'

Republican John Kasich is dismissing suggestions by presidential nominee Donald Trump that this year's election is "rigged."

On CBS This Morning on Wednesday, the Ohio governor and former presidential contender called such statements "silly" and damaging to democracy.

The plain-spoken Kasich says suggesting the election will be manipulated and votes stolen is "like saying we never landed on the moon."

Kasich has steadfastly withheld support from Trump. He told show host Charlie Rose he won't vote for the New York billionaire, but also can't support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He said he might write in Rose's name.

Kasich said casting doubt on the fairness of the election may cause a portion of the Americans to question November's outcome and that would be "a big, fat joke."

