TPS asks for parent input on new student disciplinary code

Listen up parents, Toledo Public Schools wants your input when it comes to rewriting the student disciplinary code.

On Wednesday, parents with children in east Toledo schools are welcome to attend a community conservation about the planned rewrite.

The district says it wants community input before out-of-school suspensions and expulsions are issued under the new code.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the East Toledo Family Center on Varland Avenue.

