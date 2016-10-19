Clinton vs. Trump - the last debate for 2016

The third and final presidential debate between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump wrapped up Wednesday night just after 10:30.

Taking the same format as the first debate, there was six 15-minute segments and each topic will take up two of those segments. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace was the moderator, and opened each segment with a question. The candidate had two minutes to respond, and then an opportunity to respond to each other. The moderator used the balance of the time in the segment for a deeper discussion of the topic, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The topics for discussion was immigration, entitlements and debt, the Supreme Court, the economy, foreign policy and each candidate's fitness to serve as president. Read more on the presidential race here.

