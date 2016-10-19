Wood County Humane Society takes in Hurricane Matthew dogs

The Wood County Humane Society (WCHS) has taken in rescue dogs from areas hit by Hurricane Matthew.

Over 60 dogs were transported by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to several humane societies in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The dogs came mainly from the Horry County Animal Care Center in South Carolina.

Of the 60 dogs, 10 were given to the WCHS and 5 have already been adopted.

If you are interested in adopting these dogs, call the WCHS at 419-352-7339 or go to their website here.

