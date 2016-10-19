Kasich discusses the economy, international trade in CBS interview

Ohio Governor John Kasich was on CBS Wednesday morning to discuss the economy, international trade and his recent visit to the White House to push Congress to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

From the start, when asked to defend Donald Trump previously saying Ohio is a state that has been hurt by international trade, Kasich said Ohio is up 430,000 jobs and he thinks the trade there is good.

When it comes to the economy as a whole, Kasich says there's more of a need to retrain people.

“Our system of job training in this country is totally broken and needs to be fixed. Congress has got to do something about it,” Kasich told CBS. “We’re trying to do it in Ohio. Give people an opportunity to be able to improve their lives by giving them skills to compete in the new economy.”

Kasich says the state of Ohio is pushing a program that will continually improve peoples’ skills all the way from kindergarten to retirement. He says the education system in this country, even up to higher-level education, is not functioning properly.

The governor pointed towards Congress as the reason there hasn’t be any change in legislation to help this problem. He says there is too much divide between the parties.

At the end of the interview, Kasich still stands by his decision that he will not be voting for the republican nominee, nor for the democratic nominee. He says he is still unsure of what he will do.

The full interview is available to watch here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.