Racing for Recovery hosts 15th annual race

Local non-profit organization Racing for Recovery will be hosting its 15th annual 5K and 10K run or walk to help raise awareness for addiction treatment.
The organization is encouraging runners, walkers and sideline watchers to come out and support the cause of holistic addiction treatment.
The event will be held on Oct. 30 at Lourdes University, located at 6832 Convent Boulevard in Sylvania.
The morning schedule will be as follows:
The event will also feature music, food and family activities.
For more information on the race, click here.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.