Racing for Recovery hosts 15th annual race

Local non-profit organization Racing for Recovery will be hosting its 15th annual 5K and 10K run or walk to help raise awareness for addiction treatment.

The organization is encouraging runners, walkers and sideline watchers to come out and support the cause of holistic addiction treatment.

The event will be held on Oct. 30 at Lourdes University, located at 6832 Convent Boulevard in Sylvania.

The morning schedule will be as follows:

7 a.m. - Registration and check-in

8:30 a.m. - Kids' fun run (for children nine and under)

9 a.m. - 5K and 10K run or walk

10 a.m. - Awards ceremony

The event will also feature music, food and family activities.

For more information on the race, click here.

