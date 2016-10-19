Sylvania Community Action Team, TPD to host drug take-back day

The Sylvania Community Action Team along with the Toledo Police Department (TPD) will be hosting a drug take-back day Saturday.

This day is meant to show how individuals with leftover or expired medications, narcotics, over-the-counter medicines, or pet medications can safely dispose of them at police stations, instead of throwing them away.

This take-back day emphasizes the importance and dangers of drug abuse from leftover or expired medications.

This issue can also be related to the heroin epidemic in our community, which many authorities claim starts with prescription abuse.

"If you have leftover pain medications that some family members might come steal them, somebody might come break into your house and know that you have them and steal them. They sell them. Once that supply runs out, they turn to heroin, which is cheaper. And now with some of the synthetic stuff that's coming out over the Internet, that's even cheaper. So this is the first step in that problem. That's what we're trying to at least knock out, the first step of it," said Sergeant Ed Mack, TPD.

Although this day pushes for drug drop-offs, individuals are encouraged to do this throughout the year.

There are 22 locations within Lucas County to drop-off old medications, many of which are at police stations and are open 24/7.

This week's drop-off day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations, including:

Safety Building, Downtown Toledo

Scott Park District Station, Nebraska Avenue

Northwest District Station, Sylvania Avenue

The collection sites will not be taking items such as syringes, inhalers, liquid medications, ointments, lotions, and no commercial or medical vendors.

