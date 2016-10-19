Findlay bans use of medical marijuana for two years

Two nearby cities are having discussions about the use of medical marijuana. One has decided to temporarily ban, while the other is still on the fence.

Last month, Ohio passed a law that allows pre-approved patients to inhale marijuana in a non-smoking form. However, state laws allow cities to institute a temporary or permanent ban of the drug if they so choose to.

After more than two months, the city of Findlay has finally come to a decision regarding the law.

With a 9-1 decision, council members voted to ban dispensing, cultivating or processing medical marijuana for two years.

At the last meeting on Oct. 4, the Findlay City Council had a split vote because members couldn't decide how long the ban should last.

Tuesday, members agreed the ban will be lifted once the Ohio Legislature legalizes the drug without putting any rules in place to govern it, which is set to happen in September 2018. Council members said they aren't opposed to statewide medical marijuana but wanted to wait until all state regulations were in place before allowing it in the city.

"If we get rules and regulations from the State of Ohio sooner than the two years, we always have the option of changing that and making it permissible." said Findlay City Councilman Ron Monday. "And, if it goes beyond 2 years, we also have the same option of extending it if that's council's choice."

Council also approved enacting new zoning rules to enforce the ban. If found in violation, offenders could spend six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The same dilemma is also happening over in Oak Harbor where officials are unsure of whether they support the use of medical marijuana.

The Oak Harbor Village Council is currently discussing a 12-month ban on the drug, but nothing has been voted on.

