Monroe County Animal Control Shelter to host Halloween-themed Adopt-A-Thon

The Monroe County Animal Control Shelter will be hosting a Halloween-themed Adopt-A-Thon.

The event will include a photo shoot for owners and their pets to dress up in Halloween costumes.

The photos are $5, or FREE with a donation of food or litter.

Other activities will include a raffle basket, treats for dogs and their owners, and a "bobbing for hot dogs" competition for dogs.

There will also be many dogs and cats up for adoption at the shelter during the event.

Owners and pets are encouraged to come in costume.

The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the animal shelter located at 911 South Raisinville Road in Monroe, Michigan.

