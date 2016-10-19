BG Parks and Rec celebrates Ridge Park anniversary

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating the first anniversary of the Ridge Park.

Opened in 2015, Ridge Park is the city's newest addition to the city parks list.

The anniversary celebration will be opened by Bowling Green City Councilman Daniel Gordon and will include an obstacle course, Halloween arts and crafts, music and food.

The event will be on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ridge Park, located at 225 Ridge Street in Bowling Green.

For more information on the event, click here.

