UT to host watch party for third, final presidential debate

It’s three weeks before the presidential election, and it’s the last chance for people to get a look at the presidential candidates, as Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton will go head-to-head in Las Vegas Wednesday night for the final presidential debate.

With early voting beginning Oct. 12, some voters have already secured their choice. However, officials say the election is still anybody’s game.

To help get students involved, the University of Toledo Department of Political Science and Public Administration is hosting a watch party event in the Snyder Memorial Room, beginning at 9 p.m on Wednesday.

“It’s important for students to participate in the process and see both candidates side by side answering questions about issues facing the country," said Sam Nelson, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in a press release.

During the debate, students will engage in fact-checking, follow social media posts and participate in a discussion and evaluation.

The debate will also be live-streamed on WTOL 11.

