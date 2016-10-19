Michigan State Police to host car seat safety check

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police (MSP) will be hosting a free car seat safety check for any parents and caregivers.

The event will be put on with the ProMedica Bixby Hospital Injury Prevention and Wellness Fair.

Technicians who are certified in child passenger safety will be inspecting car seats for any flaws or damages and will also be able to educate parents and caregivers on the proper procedures for installing and handling car seats.

If a child is in need of one, a new car seat will be provided for free.

In order for a car seat to be checked or a new one to be given, a child must be present in a vehicle.

According to the 2015 Direct Observation Survey of Child Restraint/Booster Seat Use, only 26 percent of car seats were installed and used correctly.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 818 Riverside Drive in Adrian.

For more information on the event, call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or email F/Lt. Tony Cuevas at CuevasT@Michigan.gov.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.