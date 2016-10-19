OSHP participates in National School Bus Safety Week

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is participating in National School Bus Safety Week this week.

During this time, OSHP will be monitoring and patrolling school bus routes to make sure drivers are properly following laws regarding bus procedures.

This mostly regards when and where drivers are meant to stop when a bus is picking up or dropping off students.

"National School Bus Safety Week was created to create an awareness of the dangers that exist when picking up and dropping off children and the dangers around the school bus stops. When you see the yellow lights activated, know that that bus is getting ready to stop and ready to pick up children. And when the red lights are activated, you are not to pass the school bus," said Sergeant Shawn Fosgate, OSHP.

OSHP will also use heavy enforcement of bus stop violations for drivers.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, bus drivers have the right to alert authorities of violations.

This also means that drivers can also be charged with a violation at a later date, even if the officer was not present at the time of the violation.

Although this week is meant to highlight school bus safety, it does not mean that officers will be less strict after it is over.

Law enforcement has the right to enforce violations throughout the year.

