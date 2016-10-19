Officer kills man accused of firing at Benton Harbor police

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man has been fatally shot in southwestern Michigan after officers responding to a call in Benton Harbor suddenly had to defend themselves.

The shooting occurred after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis says four officers found no trouble at a home but were fired upon in the neighborhood.

McGinnis says officers ran for cover and one fired at the man, who was killed. Two guns were found.

McGinnis says investigators don't believe the Benton Harbor officers were being targeted. Lt. Chuck Christensen of the state police says the man who was killed may have fired at least seven shots.

Relatives identified the man as Darius Wimberly. He was nicknamed "Karate" because he taught martial arts to children.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.