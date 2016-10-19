Couple found dead in Dundee home identified

Dundee police say drugs were likely responsible for the death of a young couple found dead in their home overnight.

The call came in around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Cameron Hulet, 28, and his wife Courtney Hulet, 20, lying on the living room floor of their home on the 100 block of Riley Street.

Police say neighbors initially spotted the couple Tuesday morning, but thought they were just passed out.

No physical injuries were found on either of the bodies, however, police did say drug paraphernalia was found in the home.

Police say they've seen far too many cases like this.

"Heroin and overdoses are very common in the Monroe County region. It's to the epidemic level and we are trying to combat that every way we can," said Police Chief Todd Opperman.

Police say the couple has a history of drugs. They also say they have two children, but that they were in the custody of Children Protective Services at the time of the couple's death.

Police say the couple was from Newport and had been living in Dundee for the past six months.

Autopsies have been completed, but with no immediate determination of a cause of death. Toxicology results will be releases in the next two weeks.

Michigan State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.