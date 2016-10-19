Tim Wiersma sworn in as interim Sandusky County Sheriff

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Office has a new leader.

During a meeting at the Fremont Municipal Building Wednesday, Tim Wiersma, former Fremont police chief, was appointed interim sheriff by the Sandusky County Republican Central Committee.

This comes after Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was accused of several crimes and suspended

Of the 33 votes, Wiersma received 26. His opponent, Chief Bruce Gower, Clyde Police Department, received seven.

"It feels excellent," said Wiersma "I hope I can do great for the county."

Wiersma says he plans to maintain order until the elected sheriff takes over.

"Have somebody solid there that will be there for the deputies and the employees at the sheriff's department," said Wiersma.

Among the voters was Sheriff Overmyer, who chose to back Wiersma.

"I have a lot of confidence in him to oversee the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and provide the best leadership for them right now while I'm gone," said Overmyer.

Lt. Chris Hilton and retired detective captain Jim Consolo, the two men running against Sheriff Overmyer this November, had filed applications to be considered for the interim sheriff seat, but the committee decided to exclude them from consideration because they are running as Independents, not as Republicans.

Both say they understand the decision and aren't upset about it.

Wiersma was officially sworn in for the job Thursday afternoon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.