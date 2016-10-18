Bedford Schools talk dress code, parents upset

Upset parents say the Bedford School District's dress code sends the wrong message.

The focus of a vote at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday was on leggings and yoga pants, but it's become bigger than that.

Parent after parent stood up at the meeting at Bedford High School to share their frustration with a dress code they say objectifies their girls and teaches them boys aren't responsible for their actions.

Others say if you have a dress code, enforce it across the board, not just for certain students or at certain schools.

Still, others say the way teachers go about enforcing the dress code is inappropriate. They say the kids are shamed in front of their classmates.

On Tuesday, board members voted to change the Bedford Junior High handbook to allow the wearing of leggings and yoga pants when paired with "appropriate, modest covering." Superintendent Mark Kleinhans said what counts as modest will be clarified in the coming weeks.

Outside of the legging debate, board members saying parents' comments upset them and they want to make changes.

Members voted to create a committee, including parents, students, board members, and staff to establish a dress code for K-12.

"We want to try to meet the needs of all involved, but we're also going to have, you know, we have standards, right. We're going to keep, make sure that some of the things that are in the handbook probably will stay," said Kleinhans. "I mean, we don't allow students to wear clothing that has tobacco products, alcohol products."

Kleinhans says he will look into fixing any inconsistencies over who gets in trouble for the dress code, and the way his teachers are accused of addressing code violations.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.