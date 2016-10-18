Woman falls through floor in LMHA housing

They say home is where the heart is, but for one single mother, home has turned into a complete nightmare.

Veronica Lampkin says she has had problems with the home she lives in in north Toledo for the last two years.

"When I first moved in here, I've seen roaches and rats, and the house was basically unstable," said Lampkin.

She said she was placed here by the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.

During her stay, she said it's been tough living with the problems, but what happened on Friday was the last straw.

"I was cleaning my son's room, and I fell through the floor. What caught me was the air vent," said Lampkin.

Lampkin now has a broken ankle, air cast, and crutches, and it is not clear how long she'll be down. Plus, she is concerned about her children's safety.

LMHA came out shortly after she fell through the floor and put down a piece of wood.

But to address what happened in the home, WTOL spoke with Martin LaMar, the president and chief executive officer of LMHA. He says the wood is a temporary fix for the floor.

As far as Lampkin, after seeing the photos, their priority is getting her into a new place right away.

"My heart goes out to the client as well as her family members. So we definitely want to address that as quickly as possible and make sure we provide a decent, safe, and sanitary living condition," said LaMar.

LaMar says this situation is not representative of what LMHA has to offer or how they conduct business and they will work diligently to correct it.

"Nothing like this has ever been brought to my attention and I want to make sure that is the last time we have to see anything like this," said LaMar.

