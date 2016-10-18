Caught on Camera: Heroin overdose in west Toledo

The heroin epidemic too often takes hold of lives in our area.

On Monday, a video surfaced of two people who police say overdosed on heroin while driving their car in west Toledo.

The video shows the graphic reality of heroin addiction here in Toledo, but it's also heartbreaking.

Toledo police are grateful that these two people survived and that no one else was hurt in the incident.

"Fortunately, yesterday this vehicle, which crossed over the center lane, crashed into a parked car in the Big Boy lot and not head on into somebody's family that was driving down the road," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

The Big Boy at Alexis and Lewis is where a bystander took the cell phone video of the two laying unresponsive.

The two were later revived by law enforcement using Narcan.

Brian Gladieux and his family live less than a mile from where this all happened. After seeing the video for himself he says he's shocked something like this happened so close to home.

"Whoa. That's pretty wild," Gladieux said. "I mean, you always see random videos online and stuff, but you never really picture it happening this close to home."

He says he fears for his young family who loves to play outside.

"People could have just been walking on the side walk," he said. "Anything could have happened, it's just mind blowing."

Toledo police said the two were taken to Mercy St. Anne's, where hospital officials say they were treated and released.

Both Taylor Swartzlander, 24, and Haley Kirkendall, 22, were charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.

Toledo police said stopping drug trafficking is part of the solution.

"The other part is getting help for these people who are addicted to opiates," Heffernan said. "The fact of the matter is that it's killing people - a lot of people."

DART officers from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office want to stress that if you come across someone who might be unconscious from a heroin overdose, your first action needs to be picking up your phone to call for help - not to take a cell phone video.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.