New health care clinic opens in downtown Toledo

Nexus Health Care is a new healthcare option in downtown Toledo open on Jefferson Avenue.

The new clinic will provide care after-hours, along with providing care for the homeless.

Other services at the clinic will include women's health, a credit union for patients in difficult financial situations, and a training site to help teach job retention skills.

The project is a result of a competitive federal grant.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said being able to see tax payer dollars come back home is something that should excite residents.

Medicare and Medicaid patients are the facility's specialty, but leaders want to make clear it is for everyone.

"We have the only facility in town that provides healthcare specifically to folks that are homeless," Doni Miller of Nexus Health Care said. "We were really concerned, we've been concerned for years because in our older facility, people were standing outside in the elements waiting to get into the clinic."

Now these patients will be able to wait in a covered area before the center opens its doors everyday.

The clinic officially opens to the public tomorrow.

