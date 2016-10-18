Prosecutors hope to get comfort dogs in the courtroom

A Lucas County judge is determining whether she will allow a service dog in her courtroom during the trials of Timothy and Esten Ciboro.

Lucas County prosecutor Julia Bates said testifying in the case could be especially troubling for the victims because the Ciboros allegedly raped them. And because Timothy and Esten could represent themselves in trial, they would have the opportunity to ask the victims questions directly in court.

"They have to go on the stand and tell their story, so these are the bravest children we have in our community to withstand all this pressure," assistant prosecutor Jen Reed said.

Many courthouses across the United States use companion or facility dogs to help ease children and elderly victims.

Summit County is the only county in Ohio to have a full time working dog on their staff. Prosecutor Bates wants Lucas County to be the second.

"Before I leave this job, we're going to have a dog here that will help these kids, the elderly, and anybody else," Bates said.

In the meantime, Lucas County has been using Anna, a comfort dog donating its time from Trinity Lutheran Church. Anna is working with children victims, including those in the Ciboro case.

"It's a way of soothing them," Bates said. "Making the situation so much less awkward, embarrassing, uncomfortable, traumatic, all the things we know are involved in a youngster coming to court to tell a terrible story."

Bates is looking into grants to help fund the purchase and training of a comfort dog. She is also looking for someone who would be interested in making this dog a part of their family and bringing it to the courthouse every day.

If you would like to help the county with this project, you can call the prosecutor's office.

