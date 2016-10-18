Arson suspected at Kroger Store in Village of Dundee

The Kroger Store on Monroe Street in the Village of Dundee may have been the subject of arson early Tuesday morning.

According to the press release, the fire appeared to be intentionally set and caused damage to a cooler at the back of the building.

The store was closed for a period of time due to the smoke that engulfed the building.

A male suspect was seen near the area minutes before the fire started.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brett Ansel at 734-529-3430 extension 1804.

