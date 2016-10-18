Authorities bust career criminals looking to sell stolen high-end clothes

Operation Shield busted three career criminals who were looking to turn a big profit on high-end clothing.

Thirteen law enforcement agencies worked together for Operation Shield last weekend, a multijurisdictional blitz in northwest Ohio.

During a traffic on I-75, authorities stopped three career criminals that were carrying a trunk full of stolen clothing and merchandise with the security tags still attached. The high-end clothing is valued at over $15,000.

The three individuals in the car were from the Columbus area. They were believed to be headed to Detroit, possibly looking to sell these items on the black market.

They are now behind bars facing felony charges.

This bust is just one example of how collaborative Operation Shield has become.

"For the Toledo Metro Area, we want to put criminals on notice that we do work together, share intelligence," said Lt. Scott Wyckhouse of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "And we are all out there together trying to make it safer for everybody."

This was the fifth year federal grant money funded Operation Shield. It lead to hundreds of arrests as well as massive gun and drug seizures.

