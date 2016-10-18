Lutheran Homes Society announces new name

The Lutheran Homes Society has been around for more than 150 years, but now it will be called something else.

Tuesday, the assisted living facilities unveiled a new name: Genacross Lutheran Services. Organizers say the new name shows its services are for

everyone, not just the elderly population.

"Well I think it says that were evolving to meet the needs of our community when we see a need we’re there to fill it and we're serving everyone

from our youth programming to serving older adults and generations in between as well," said President and CEO Rick Marshall.

Genacross Lutheran Services serves nearly 3,600 people and has been expanding their services to better meet the needs of generations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Despite the name change, Genacross Lutheran Services will offer the same services to the community into the future.

