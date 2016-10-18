Immaculate Heart of Mary statue makes a stop in the Glass City

A popular and holy statue for Roman Catholics made its way through the Glass City Tuesday.

Worshipers of Regina Coeli Roman Catholic Church held a morning mass and rosary prayers in honor of the traveling statue.

The Immaculate Heart of our Lady of Fatima Statue is an image of Mary as she appeared in 1929 to Sr. Lucia in Tuy, Spain.

This statue is so important to many because The Immaculate Heart of Our Lady Fatima was blessed by Pope Francis in 2013 after his consecration of the world to Our Lady Fatima. It was introduced in 2014 at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“The significance is that you have to be close to the statue and see for yourself,” said Ying Palmos, custodian of the statue. “But many people are affected by just looking at her, people shed tears, people become happy, and their faith deepens.”\

Organizers hope the statue tours will bring worshipers the message of hope, peace and salvation to those who cannot see it otherwise.

“I would strongly invite Catholics and even non-Catholics to visit the statue and one of the parishes because they will find the statue beautiful, appealing to the eyes and appealing to the heart as well.”

The statue will visit 13 different parishes throughout the Toledo Diocese, in the next 15 days.

For the full list of parishes visit the Toledo Diocese's website.

