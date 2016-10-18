Even with summer-like day, Ohio Turnpike gets plows ready for winter ahead

With temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday, the last thing on anyone’s mind is winter weather.

However, that’s not how the people who run the Ohio Turnpike are seeing things.

Weather can change dramatically by the day this time of year, so they need to know if the snow plows will be ready when the winter season hits.

When it comes to a car, how do people get it ready for winter? They probably don't put it through a 136-point inspection, but that's what Ohio Turnpike snow plows were getting all over Northwest Ohio on Tuesday.

In Swanton and at the Kunkle maintenance building in Pioneer, teams of inspectors made their way from truck to truck.

“Time to get them washed up, get them painted, get them cleaned up and just get all the problems that may have plagued us through the winter so we don't have to deal with them the next winter,” said Alan Durliat, the Western Division Superintendent for the Ohio Turnpike.

Every snow plow takes a beating over the winter so they must inspect the tire pressure, brakes, drivetrain and spreader controls. That way they're

ready to tackle the first snow that falls on the turnpike.

“That's the key. We can find it now, get it fixed, so when it's time to put them out on the road, they can go out on the road,” Durliat said.

The trucks that serve the turnpike and the salt they put down are funded by the money you spend on turnpike tolls, and after a mild last winter, all maintenance garages are filled up and the salt supply won't be an issue.

The drivers also have state of the art technology to get through their long days ahead.

“Our guys are trained, they're trained hours of plowing snow," Durliat said. "They'll spend as many as 12 hours a day or shift, seven days a week to help the traveling public get to where they need to go."

These aren't ODOT snow plows. They'll be doing their own inspections. But it looks like the turnpike's crews will be ready.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.