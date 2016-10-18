Pantry at Owen's Findlay campus succeeding

The Findlay campus of Owens Community College has begun a program to help any of their students in need of food.

Two times a month, students at the campus can come through a food pantry. It is an initiative to make sure the students and their families are taken care of outside the classroom.

The majority of the food available at the pantry comes from the Seagate Food Bank in Toledo. Some food though is donated by faculty or community members.

On the first and third Tuesday of every month, any Owens student, regardless of need requirement, can come through and choose what they want to take.

On average, 12 to 15 students use the pantry per session, and each student has had three to four family members at home.

"So not only are serving the students that come in, but we are also providing support for their family members back home as well." said Angie McGinnis, Manager of the office of advising at Owens Findlay Campus.

Organizers hope to establish a permanent location on campus for the pantry.

The pantry is still starting off small, but for college students every little bit can help.

"If we can do something to take a little bit of stress of them. You know, not worry about going to the grocery store tonight and get a few things." said McGinnis. "Save them a little bit of money that they can put towards gas or child care or other things that they may have."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.