Eric Trump speaks to student veterans at UT

A day ahead of the third and final Presidential debate, Donald Trump's son, Eric, stumped for his father at the University of Toledo.

Trump focused on the primarily on the military.

"We need to be the strongest military in the world. We need to be rebuilt," Trump said. "Our veterans need to be taken care of. Our veterans need to be respected and quite frankly, that's exactly what my father would do."

FACEBOOK LIVE: Eric Trump speaks

To a small group of student veterans at the University of Toledo Eric Trump said as president his father would upgrade military readiness, update equipment, and fix delays at the VA.

"Every day we have 22 veterans in this country who commit suicide, who take their own life, due to PTSD, traumatic brain injuries," Trump said.

With the 6th largest population of veterans in the United States, Ohio's 865,000 thousand veterans are a major voting block.

Sean Harold is one of them and says he'll be voting for Trump.

"It's gonna keep us safe. Other countries are going to take us more serious," Harold said. "A bigger, stronger military is good for America. We always set the standard with our military. We spend the most on our military, but it's for good reason."

Meanwhile, supporters of Hillary Clinton also gathered at the University of Toledo to respond to Eric Trump's statements.

Representative Teresa Fedor, an Air Force veteran, agreed delays at the VA need to be addressed, but said Clinton would be better fit to fix the system.

Fedor said Trump has no real plan to help our veterans.

"We need more accountability. We also need more veterans serving in the VA, because veterans understand how important it is to address the veterans right away," said Fedor.

