Wood County man sentenced for child pornography

A Wood County man was sentenced on Tuesday for a child pornography conviction.

Lawrence Payne, 63, will serve three years in jail.

Payne was convicted of pandering sexually explicit material involving a minor, along with illegal use of a minor in sexually oriented material.

The state recommended five years for each count, but Payne was only given three years for each, which will be served concurrently.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.