Thieves break into building, steal ATM

Thieves break into building, steal ATM

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a thief or thieves that got away with an ATM in north Toledo.

Police reports show the suspect or suspects used a vehicle to break into the Ohio Auto Loan Services building on East Manhattan.

Police did not say if there was any surveillance video from the incident.

