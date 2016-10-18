Kids recovered, pimps arrested in Ohio after international human trafficking sting

More than 82 juveniles were recovered and 239 pimps were arrested as part of Operation Cross Country X, an international effort focused on combating human trafficking.

In Northwest Ohio, there were 30 adult prostitutes and two pimps arrested, as well as one search warrant was conducted.

The overall operation is conducted by the FBI and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMC), along with several international law enforcement partners.

It was the 10th time the FBI-led initiative took place across the U.S., and for the first time, several other countries around the world.

"Operation Cross Country aims to shine a spotlight into the darkest of corners of our society that seeks to prey on the most vulnerable of our population," FBI Director Jame Comey said in a press release. "As part of this effort, we are not only looking to root out those who engage in the trafficking of minors, but through our Office of Victim Assistance, we offer a lifeline to minors to help them escape from a virtual prison no one ever deserves."

Action took place in a number of locations, including hotels, truck stops and street corners.

The FBI Cleveland Violent Crime and Child Exploitation Task Force recovered a 17-year-old victim of child sex trafficking and arrested Tyrell Moss, 32, along with Jada Boyd, 19.

For the past two weeks, Moss and Boyd traveled with the juvenile from her home in Tacoma, WA to Boise, ID, and then made stops in Salt Lake City, California, Las Vegas, Denver and Chicago before ending in Cleveland where they were caught.

Throughout the weekend operation, the same task force also recovered the following:

Two more juvenile victims

Three pimps or traffickers

One adult prostitute

One individual in possession of child pornography

Approximately $3,000 in cash

Operation Cross Country X is the largest ever in the history of the initiative, with 55 FBI field offices and 71 state and local task forces taking part in 106 cities across the U.S.

"Child sex trafficking is a global problem and we must throw every resource we can at combatting it," NCMC Director John Clark said in a press release. "All of us at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are proud to work side by side with the FBI and their law enforcement partners as we work tirelessly every day to find and rescue child victims and while ensuring that those responsible for this horrible crime are held accountable."

Operation Cross Country X began in 2003 and since then there have been more than 6100 child identifications and locations.

