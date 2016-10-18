Officer fatally shoots man who fired at police in Michigan

Authorities say a police officer in southwestern Michigan has fatally shot a man who opened fire on officers investigating a report of a man with a gun.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says officers responded about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday following a report of a person being held at gunpoint in a house. Officers went to the home described in the report and the residents said they weren't aware of any trouble.

As officers began to leave the home, police say a man emerged from the street and fired multiple shots at officers. Police say officers ran for cover and one fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say he had two guns with him.

The officer who shot him is on administrative leave.

