BBB: Holiday shopping tips

It’s the middle of October and consumers are now starting to do their Christmas shopping online.

Every year, the Better Business Bureau gets complaints from consumers who are unhappy with the experience. If you are planning to do Christmas shopping online, here are some important BBB tips:

  • Do your homework. Deal with reputable online sellers you know and trust. Check their BBB report and customer reviews.
  • Trying an unfamiliar company because they have lower prices? Use a credit card, not a debit card or personal check.
  • Online sellers have sales and discount codes. Call their customer service and ask about sales. They may offer you a discount on the spot!
  • Who pays for shipping? It may be free now, but if you need to return the item after Christmas who pays for that shipping?
  • What is their return policy? If it is 30 days, be sure they know you are buying for Christmas so the 30 days starts then.
  • Do they accept returns for full credit or charge you a restocking fee? Be sure the return is in good condition.

Here’s a neat tip. Many mail order sellers offer gift wrapping. It may be cheaper and it sure saves you time.

Don’t forget your local stores! Many will match the online price, and you can help your local businesses as well.

