BBB: Holiday shopping tips

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

It’s the middle of October and consumers are now starting to do their Christmas shopping online.

Every year, the Better Business Bureau gets complaints from consumers who are unhappy with the experience. If you are planning to do Christmas shopping online, here are some important BBB tips:

Do your homework. Deal with reputable online sellers you know and trust. Check their BBB report and customer reviews.

Trying an unfamiliar company because they have lower prices? Use a credit card, not a debit card or personal check.

Online sellers have sales and discount codes. Call their customer service and ask about sales. They may offer you a discount on the spot!

Who pays for shipping? It may be free now, but if you need to return the item after Christmas who pays for that shipping?

What is their return policy? If it is 30 days, be sure they know you are buying for Christmas so the 30 days starts then.

Do they accept returns for full credit or charge you a restocking fee? Be sure the return is in good condition.

Here’s a neat tip. Many mail order sellers offer gift wrapping. It may be cheaper and it sure saves you time.

Don’t forget your local stores! Many will match the online price, and you can help your local businesses as well.

