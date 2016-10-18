Sen. Portman, Strickland face off in first debate

The two men hoping to represent the Buckeye State in the U.S. Senate squared off in their first debate Monday.

Senator Rob Portman and former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland met face-to-face in Columbus.

But before they tackled the issues, they went after each other, using the presidential race.

"For months he disagreed with him, but he didn't have the courage to break with him. I think he chose party over country," said Strickland.

"I know Ted Strickland wishes he were running against Donald Trump because that would be a lot easier for him, because as we've heard in this entire debate, that's all he wants to talk about," said Portman.

The pair went on to discuss a number of other issues, including trade, minimum wage and the heroin epidemic.

