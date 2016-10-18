New solar panel field in Bowling Green takes heat for hiring practices

County leaders are feeling a little more comfortable about the construction of a new solar panel field in Wood County.

Blattner Energy is working to create a 145-acre solar project just outside of Bowling Green. However, some claimed the the company's hiring practices were foul.

In order to make good on a tax break they received, 80-percent of the workers on the project were suppose to live in Ohio. But county commissioners say the company isn't following that rule.

"That some of the employees may not be from Ohio, but have moved here for three months to do this construction piece and have obtained Ohio drivers licenses, but still have their out of state cars," said Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.

Commissioners were contacting the Ohio Development Service Agency to look into the project.

Then, on Tuesday, the president of American Municipal Power addressed the concerned about the project at a Bowling Green City Council meeting.

AMP says they plan to meet or exceed the threshold for using Ohio labor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.