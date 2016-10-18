60-year-old man killed in deadly crash in Raisinville Township

A 60-year-old man was killed after a deadly crash in Raisinville Township Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Stewart Road and Baldwin Road.

The sheriff's office says Lloyd Bastuba, 60, was traveling westbound on Steward when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by another driver traveling southbound on Baldwin.

Bastuba was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

