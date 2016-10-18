Ohio National Guard to conduct nighttime training flights

Toledo area residents shouldn’t be concerned if they hear a little extra air noise throughout this week.

The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio National Guard will be conducting nighttime training flights beginning Oct. 18 through Oct. 21.

The F-16 fighter jets will be taking off and landing until about 11 p.m., weather permitting.

Although most training flights usually take place during daylight, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their training.

