Toledo man arraigned for robbery, assault of 84-year-old man

A Toledo man charged in the robbery and assault of an 84-year-old man was in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Michael Pegish was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on October 18. Police say he got into the victim's car and demanding he drive and give him money. Police say Pegish then punched the victim in the face, breaking his nose.

The hearing will be continued at a later date.

Pegish is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He remains behind bars at the Lucas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

