Seneca County Sheriffs look for fugitive sex offender

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service are looking for a fugitive sex offender.

Lt. Joe Cunningham said Michael L. Gibson II, 44, of Tiffin, moved out of his residence at 103 Huss St. about two months ago.

Cunningham says Gibson, who was released from prison more than a year ago, did not register his address like he was supposed to after he moved.

Gibson was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of attempted tampering with evidence and child pornography, according to the Seneca County Clerk of Courts’ records.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s website says Gibson should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. People should not try to apprehend him.

If anyone has any knowledge on the whereabouts of Gibson, they are asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

Gibson’s identification number is A662530.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.