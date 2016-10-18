84-year-old woman dies after crash in Monroe Township

A 84-year-old Monroe, Michigan woman has died after a deadly crash in Monroe Township.

It happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday on S. Dixie Highway, south of Dallas Road.

Troopers say James Thompson, 89, was traveling northbound on S. Dixie Hwy when he struck the rear end of a commercial vehicle parked unattended in the right lane.

James was treated for injuries at the scene. His wife, Mary Thompson, 84, the passenger of the vehicle, however, was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, where she later died.

The two workers outside of the parked commercial vehicle were working on a storm drain on the side of the road at the time of the crash and were unharmed.

Police say the commercial vehicle's caution lights were on at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

