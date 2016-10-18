FACEBOOK LIVE: Eric Trump speaks at UT

One day ahead of the last presidential debate, Donald Trump's son Eric visited the University of Toledo.

The son of the Republican presidential candidate spoke to a small group Tuesday morning about military readiness and veteran issues.

There he addressed the seriousness of PTSD with local veterans and claimed that Hillary Clinton has no plan when it comes to upgrading military readiness.

"My father is an amazing man and he's tough as nails and he'll go in and tear Washington apart and he will fix the problems and he'll give the American people a voice again," said Eric Trump.

Eric Trump also spoke in Tiffin Tuesday.

