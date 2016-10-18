Police investigate after worker on strike outside Libbey Glass claims he was hit by car

Toledo police are looking into a man's claim that he was hit by a car while picketing at the Libbey Glass plant this week.

David Downard says a security guard hired by Libbey Glass hit him with his car early Tuesday morning. Downard says he was joining the dozens of other union workers in the strike that's been going on for over a week.

He says the driver hit him with the mirror of the van, knocking him to the ground. He was then taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"And the worst part of all of it is after they hit me they stopped and picked up the pieces of the parts that came off their vehicle and never checked on me and drove away," said Downard.

Downard says he wasn't blocking the entrance in any way.

Libbey Glass sent this statement in response to the reported incident:

"Libbey was sorry to learn of the accident involving the picketer outside of the plant and we wish him a swift recovery. Libbey cooperated with the police around this accident and will continue to do so in order to ensure the safety of all picketers. Nothing is more important to us than the safety or our associates whether they be inside or outside the plant. We continue to respect and honor the right of associates to picket peacefully and safely in designated areas that do not obstruct plant operations."

Last night, the company forced workers off the property and onto the street.

Workers said Toledo police put the barriers up, but the Toledo Police Department has not commented on the situation.

There is also now a Skycop camera at the factory.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway between Local 59 and Libbey Glass.

